Covid claims 1 life, 52 test positive in Ludhiana

The district continued to breathe easy as far as number of fresh cases and fatalities due to coronavirus are concerned with one death being reported and 52 people testing positive in Ludhiana on Monday.

There are 1,267 active patients in the district at present. The deceased is a 71-year-old woman of Samrala, who succumbed to the contagion in SPS hospital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ludhiana since the beginning of the pandemic is 86,317, including 2,064 deaths.

The fatality rate is 2.39% while 27 patients are on ventilators in various hospitals in the city. It was in the last week of February this year that the daily count of cases was below 60.

Meanwhile, two fresh cases of mucormycosis were reported in the district while two patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, as per the health department officials.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district has increased to 116, out of which 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past.