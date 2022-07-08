Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali
Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali

The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated; Mohali also reported 54 fresh cases, up from 39 on Wednesday
This was the seventh Covid-related death in Mohali district in the past 24 days. (AP)
This was the seventh Covid-related death in Mohali district in the past 24 days.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

An 84-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, becoming the virus’ seventh victim in the district in the past 24 days.

The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the third consecutive day, with 151 people testing positive on Thursday, up from 136 the day before.

As many as 55 people were found infected in Chandigarh, tad lower than 57 on Wednesday.

But the cases rose from 39 to 54 in Mohali and from 40 to 42 in Panchkula.

Among Mohali’s cases, 21 cases were reported from Dera Bassi, 20 from Mohali city and 13 from Kharar.

Chandigarh’s cases were detected in Sectors 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 49, 52, 56, 38 (West), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.

Despite the spike in daily infections, tricity’s active cases dipped from 828 to 815 amid more recoveries.

As many as 382 people are still recovering from the virus in Chandigarh, 261 in Mohali and 172 in Panchkula.

Panchkula’s daily positivity rate was highest at 9%, followed by 4.9% in Chandigarh and 4.6% in Mohali.

