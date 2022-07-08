Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali
An 84-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, becoming the virus’ seventh victim in the district in the past 24 days.
The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the third consecutive day, with 151 people testing positive on Thursday, up from 136 the day before.
As many as 55 people were found infected in Chandigarh, tad lower than 57 on Wednesday.
But the cases rose from 39 to 54 in Mohali and from 40 to 42 in Panchkula.
Among Mohali’s cases, 21 cases were reported from Dera Bassi, 20 from Mohali city and 13 from Kharar.
Chandigarh’s cases were detected in Sectors 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 49, 52, 56, 38 (West), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.
Despite the spike in daily infections, tricity’s active cases dipped from 828 to 815 amid more recoveries.
As many as 382 people are still recovering from the virus in Chandigarh, 261 in Mohali and 172 in Panchkula.
Panchkula’s daily positivity rate was highest at 9%, followed by 4.9% in Chandigarh and 4.6% in Mohali.
Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.
Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali
Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement. According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that Bansal had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.
Brawl at Sarangpur Community Centre: Chandigarh Police lodge FIR against AAP councillor
Mechanic arrested for making fake HSRP number plates in Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police have arrested a mechanic who worked at the Sector 38 West Motor Market for making fake high security registration plates (HSRP). Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the UT Police's district crime cell, said Aggarwal was arrested red-handed on the basis of a tip-off with around 40 fake number plates.
SC panel seeks FIR against PGIMER employees’ body opposing reservations
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR against the PGIMER general and OBC category employees' associations that have formed a front against reservation to SC and ST employees. President of the ad hoc front, Sushil Kumar Battan, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.”
