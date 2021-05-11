Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims highest 198 deaths in a day in Punjab
A woman gets the COVID-19 vaccine at Government School Parsram Nagar in Bathinda on Sunday. (HT File)
A woman gets the COVID-19 vaccine at Government School Parsram Nagar in Bathinda on Sunday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Covid claims highest 198 deaths in a day in Punjab

Punjab on Monday witnessed highest ever single-day Covid-related deaths with 198 people losing their lives, besides 8,625 fresh infections
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:13 AM IST

Punjab on Monday witnessed highest ever single-day Covid-related deaths with 198 people losing their lives, besides 8,625 fresh infections.

As per the government media bulletin, maximum 30 deaths occurred in Ludhiana, followed by 19 in Bathinda, 11 in Ferozepur, 10 in Amritsar, nine in Hoshiarpur, eight each in Fazilka and Jalandhar, and five in Faridkot.

Ludhiana district also recorded maximum fresh infections with 1,470 people found positive for the virus, followed by 1,382 cases in SAS Nagar (Mohali). Other districts which registered the high load of fresh cases include Jalandhar (619), Patiala (676), Amritsar (561), Bathinda (629), Pathankot (396) and Muktsar (401).

As many as 9,276 patients are on oxygen beds, while 298 are on ventilator support.

SAS Nagar’s positivity rate highest

SAS Nagar district registered highest positivity rate of 33.85% on the day, followed by 27.99% in Mansa, 24.21% in Fazilka, 22.07% in Pathankot, 20.51% in Bathinda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.