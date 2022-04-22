Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases
The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district.
Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. A 61-year-old man of Kartar Nagar became the latest coronavirus casualty. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh urged residents to get a booster shot after nine months of getting their second dose of the vaccination, and emphasised on the need to wear masks and ensure social distancing.
The district’s case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered. The contagion has claimed 2,280 lives in the district so far. There are 24 active cases in the district, of which 23 are under home isolation, while four are undergoing treatment at a private facility.
Reiterating the Punjab government’s advisory urging people to wear masks in crowded areas in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said masks should be worn in closed spaces such as buses, trains, classrooms, taxis, cinema halls and shopping malls.
-
Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana
Hours after his arrest, a person on Wednesday accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody. The accused, identified as Ajay Singh of Mohalla Mai Jeena of Jagraon, was arrested near Sherpura Fatak. Police recovered 100 intoxicant pills from his possession Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh said a case was lodged against the accused under section 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City Jagraon police station.
-
Major fire breaks out at Doraha mill
Raw material and finished goods worth lakhs were reduced to ash after a major blaze broke out at the Kaur Sain Spinning Mill's godown in Doraha on Thursday. The fire broke out at around 8.30am when the unit was operational. However, no casualty was reported as the godown is situated at one side of the factory. The fire fighting operation continued for over nine hours and the flames were doused by 6pm.
-
Ludhiana police rebut SIT probe in 2021 cheating case, file cancellation report in court
Focal Point police station contradicted the investigation report of a special investigation team, led by a joint commissioner of police, and filed a cancellation report in court against an FIR for fraud lodged against an influential builder. The complainant Kuldeep Sharma, 62, of Labour Colony of Gill road, said he was shocked after the police filed the cancellation report in the court on April 12 as he was expecting arguments on the accused's bail applications.
-
Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment
Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar's house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday. The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case.
-
Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab
A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin.
