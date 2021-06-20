Covid jabs cross million milestone in Ludhiana

The district has successfully administered vaccines against the coronavirus disease to one million residents in five months. With this, Ludhiana has become the first district in Punjab to have achieved the feat.

Hailing doctors, paramedics, non governmental organisations and other stakeholders engaged in the inoculation drive, which was launched on January 16, MLA Surinder Dawar, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and municipal corporation councillor Mamta Ashu reached the civil hospital and congratulated the frontline workers.

“Notwithstanding the harsh winter or scorching heat, frontline workers have inoculated people in every nook and corner of the district,” the leaders said.

The DC said the administration had scaled up the vaccination drive as they intend to vaccinate another million people over the next two months. “The administration has a stock of 55,000 Covid vaccines and all eligible people should get the jab. As per experts, the third wave can be prevented by building herd immunity. This is possible only with speedy coverage of all beneficiaries,” he said.

Sharma said people should not doubt the efficacy of either vaccine — Covishield or Covaxin — as they are both effective and safe. Meanwhile, MC councillor Mamta Ashu appealed to all councillors, sarpanches, and resident welfare committees to encourage people to get vaccinated.