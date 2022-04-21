Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid lockdown in China begins to choke Himachal’s pharma hub
chandigarh news

Covid lockdown in China begins to choke Himachal’s pharma hub

Over the past month, prices of medicines have doubled and there has been a 50% increase in the rates of packaging material
The lockdown in China’s commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia. (Representative photo)
The lockdown in China’s commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia. (Representative photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Bisht

The indefinite lockdown in China’s commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia leading to the doubling of cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and packaging material in the past month.

Also read: Punjab makes face masks mandatory. Has your state also issued orders?

The prices of several medicines have doubled, such as Paracetamol, which was available for 300 a kg in March and now costs 700 a kg. There has been a 50% increase in the price of PVC (polyvinyl chloride used for packaging) from 110 to 190 a kg. The rate of aluminium, also used in packaging medicines, has increased from 300 to 625 a kg in a month. Cefixime trihydrate, the ingredient used for manufacturing of antibiotics, cost about 8,500 a kg in March, but its price has increased to 13,000 a kg now.

67 ingredients sourced from China

Himachal Pradesh is the country’s third-largest drug producer in terms of volume. It imports 65% of its requirement of raw material or intermediates from China. Raw material from China is used in making antibiotics, Paracetamol, drugs to treat diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. There are 67 such ingredients that are sourced from different locations in China. They include B12, B1, B6 and vitamin E and fermentation process-based APIs.

Both active and inactive ingredients come together to form any medication. The API is the portion of a drug that has therapeutic effects on the body, the chemical compound that makes one feel better. Inactive ingredients are the non-medicinal, but important and necessary, components of the drug.

Big demand but imports on slide

The pharma hub, which produces primary life-saving, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral medicines that are also exported, fears that further delay in shipments from Shanghai and Shenzen could lead to a shortage of raw material.

“There is a big demand for API but imports are on a slide, leading to the shortage. It’s worrisome for the pharma industry,” says Rajesh Gupta, the president of the Himachal Pradesh Drug Manufacturers Association (HPDMA).

“The worst thing to happen to the stock market and any economy is supply chain disruption. I was seeing the satellite image of ships docked at Shanghai port. Get ready for a massive supply chain shock. A huge cost impact is expected in the shipping world soon. Specifically, due to the shortage of containers,” he said.

The Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has urged the Government of India to set up an API-monitoring cell for regulating prices of bulk drugs. The BBN industrial belt has about 650 pharma units. The 40,000-crore drug industry in Himachal Pradesh accounts for every second drug produced in the market.

“If the lockdown in China is prolonged, it can have an adverse effect on the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals drugs,” said State Drug Controller Navneet Marwaha.

Despite the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, the pharma units of Himachal Pradesh kept up the pace to manufacture emergency medicines required for treating patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Representational image (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru SUV driver booked for intentionally killing dog

    The Jnanabharati Police arrested an SUV owner for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog as it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19. The disturbing incident from Bengaluru was caught on a CCTV camera. The arrest happened based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road.

  • An unidentified man shot at a fellow patron watching the KGF 2 movie in a theatre in Haveri. (GETTY IMAGES.)

    Shooting in Haveri theatre after argument over seat, one seriously injured

    In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been injured gravely after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified man at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri. Both the victim and the accused were patrons of a screening of the recent release 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt, among others. He reportedly rested his feet on the seat in front of him, which happened to be the accused's seat.

  • Face mask mandate has made a return in several states (PTI/Image used only for representation)

    As Covid cases rise, Punjab govt advises public to wear face masks again

    More than a month after all Covid-related curbs were lifted in Punjab, the state government on Thursday issued an order, asking people to once again start wearing masks, particularly in public places. The border state removed all its Covid restrictions on March 15. Many of Punjab's neighbouring states, like Delhi and Haryana, have once again made face masks mandatory. Delhi reported as many as 1,009 fresh infections on Wednesday, up from 632 on April 19.

  • Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo-Vedic (PGDAV) College held its annual cultural fest last week. However, many DU colleges are uncertain if they will have one this fest season.

    DU fest 2022: Joy for some, wait continues for the rest

    After two years of zero on-ground activity in college campuses, the Delhi University fest season finally recommenced earlier this month. A third-year student of Kirori Mal College, Yash Narayan, who wanted to witness an offline fest before graduating, rues, “There has been no official notice but we don't have a student union to spearhead something as big as a college fest. So it's unlikely we will have one soon.”

  • Police said they also put 11 people under preventive arrest.

    Dalit bridegroom rides horse under police protection in Madhya Pradesh

    Bhopal/Sagar: A 22-year-old Dalit bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district rode a horse for hNeeraj Ahirwar's'marriage ritual under police protection after upper-caste villagers allegedly threatened him with consequences if he did so on Wednesday, said police. Police said they also put 11 people under preventive arrest. Some villagers belonging to the Lodhi community asked him not to rise a horse because he is a Dalit.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out