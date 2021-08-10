Covid spread continues its decline in Haryana

The coronavirus pandemic in Haryana continued its declining trend for the 13th consecutive week with the state reporting a record low of 137 infections last week (Aug 2-8).

As per the health department statistics, the cumulative positivity rate has also come down to 6.95% and active cases are below 700. The state reported 11 Covid-related deaths last week.

Experts have warned that the transmission of the infection may start increasing due to easing of lockdown restrictions including reopening of educational institutions, government and corporate offices, lifting of operation hours’ curbs on shops, malls and restaurants, and allowing larger gathering for social events.

The second wave of virus transmission saw over 4.21 lakh infections and over 4,200 fatalities during April-May. The decline started in the second week of May and the infection transmission rate since then come down considerably.

Officials said the health department has stepped up the vaccination drive, inoculating about 8.78 lakh individuals in the last eight days.

Hisar continued to be the only district having more than 100 active cases.

Seventeen districts have less than 50 active cases including seven who have less than 10 active cases. Nine districts continued to be out of the critical positivity rate category having a cumulative positivity rate of less than 6%.

Haryana records one more fatality, 12 new cases

Haryana reported one more Covid-related death on Monday taking the death toll to 9,650, while 12 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,091.

According to a health department’s daily bulletin, the death was reported from Gurugram.

Of the new cases, three were from Gurugram, two each were from Rohtak and Bhiwani, it said.

Total active cases in state stand at 672. The overall recoveries so far have reached 7,59,769, while the recovery rate is 98.66%.

(With agency inputs)