Covid vaccination: Haryana to administer third dose free of cost

The Haryana government on Monday announced that adults in the 18-59 age group will be administered Covid booster dose free of cost.

The central government had decided that adults, in the 18-59 age group, will have to pay for the booster dose.

An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided that eligible beneficiaries will get the booster dose worth ₹250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.

There are over 1.2 crore such beneficiaries falling within the said age group in state. The free booster dose will cost the state government about ₹300 crore, which will be borne from the Covid relief fund.

In view of surge in cases, the chief minister appealed to people to wear masks and ensure strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

So far, more than 2.33 crore first doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered, and 1.88 crore people have received both doses of the vaccine in Haryana. Also, about 3,71,700 booster doses have been administered till now, the spokesperson said.