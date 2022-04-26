Covid vaccination: Haryana to administer third dose free of cost
The Haryana government on Monday announced that adults in the 18-59 age group will be administered Covid booster dose free of cost.
The central government had decided that adults, in the 18-59 age group, will have to pay for the booster dose.
An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided that eligible beneficiaries will get the booster dose worth ₹250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.
There are over 1.2 crore such beneficiaries falling within the said age group in state. The free booster dose will cost the state government about ₹300 crore, which will be borne from the Covid relief fund.
In view of surge in cases, the chief minister appealed to people to wear masks and ensure strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
So far, more than 2.33 crore first doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered, and 1.88 crore people have received both doses of the vaccine in Haryana. Also, about 3,71,700 booster doses have been administered till now, the spokesperson said.
-
Despite ban on sale, transportation, no check on soaring prices of dry fodder in Haryana
Even as may district administrations in Haryana have banned sale and transportation of dry fodder, there is no check on the soaring prices of wheat fodder. Traders, farmers and dairy farmers said fodder is now being sold at ₹900-1,000 per quintal in the open market while farmers are selling it to traders at the fixed price of ₹14,000-17,000 per acre.
-
Ludhiana assault case: Victim’s kin protest, allege police bias
Alleging police of favouring an accused, a Gautam Colony family staged a protest at office of commissioner of police on Monday. The family alleged that though the police had lodged an FIR against the accused but they had imposed weaker sections and also pressurized them for a compromise. Commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, ordered the police to take action within three days.
-
Book on inspirational story of former IPS officer BS Bedi unveiled
A book titled “A Life Uncommon – B.S. Bedi” was unveiled at the police headquarters in Lucknow on Monday. Authored by Preeti Singh, who is also former IPS BS Bedi's daughter, the book is based on BS Bedi's life's journey. The book narrates Bedi's experience of tackling the grave situation arising out of uncontrolled militant activities as Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son
Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls. Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters.
-
Bhagwant Mann for ‘Delhi Model’ in Punjab schools, hospitals
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Punjab will soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the polls. Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain briefed him about the unique model.
