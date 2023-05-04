42-year-old succumbs to Covid in Mohali

The tricity recorded the third Covid-19 death within a span of six days, with a 42-year-old woman from Dera Bassi, Mohali, succumbing to the virus on Wednesday. Tricity’s daily Covid cases dropped from 80 to 54 over the past 24 hours. Mohali led the tally with 23 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 18 and Panchkula 13. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in a critical condition and despite CPR for more than half an hour, she didn’t survive. She later tested positive for Covid.

On Tuesday, an 81-year-old man from Panchkula had died due to Covid. The deceased was a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, and admitted to hospital after complaints of breathlessness. Prior to this, on April 28, a 91-year-old woman from Sector 32, Chandigarh, had lost the battle to the virus.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid cases dropped from 80 to 54 over the past 24 hours. Mohali led the tally with 23 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 18 and Panchkula 13.

Amid more recoveries, the number of active cases in the tricity also dipped from 617 to 529. Currently, Mohali has 224 infected patients, Chandigarh 184 and Panchkula 121.