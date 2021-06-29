Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: Chandigarh logs 7 cases, lowest in a year
Covid-19: Chandigarh logs 7 cases, lowest in a year

It was on July 5 last year that Chandigarh had recorded the same number of Covid-19 cases, and the daily tally has remained higher ever since
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:48 PM IST

Chandigarh reported only seven Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, lowest in about one year.

It was on July 5 last year that the UT had recorded the same number of cases, and the daily tally has remained higher ever since, peaking at 895 during the second wave on May 9.

Meanwhile, after a lull of five days, Chandigarh logged one fatality due to the virus, as a 58-year-old man from Dhanas succumbed at the PGIMER on Tuesday.

Positivity rate remains at 0.5%, also lowest in the past one year.

The cumulative infection tally of the tricity stood at 31 on Tuesday, as Mohali reported 22 cases and Panchkula recorded two.

While Panchkula reported no fatality for the second consecutive day, one patient died in Mohali, taking the tricity’s death toll to two. On Monday, the tricity had recorded 30 cases and one death.

The active caseload dropped to 485 from Monday’s 521, with 264 cases active in Mohali, followed by 163 in Chandigarh and 58 in Panchkula.

