 CPI, CPI (M) name candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
CPI, CPI (M) name candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2024 08:46 AM IST

CPI has fielded Daswinder Kaur from Amritsar, farm leader Gurdial Singh from Khadoor Sahib and Gurcharan Singh Mann from Faridkot. CPI (M) announced trade union leader Purshotam Lal Bilga as its candidate from Jalandhar.

Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI (M) announced four candidates from Jalandhar, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot LS seats on Tuesday after their meeting in Ludhiana.

CPI leaders criticised AAP and Congress leaders from Punjab for their decision to stay out of the India Bloc in Punjab. CPI secretary Bant Singh Brat and CPI (M) secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon, in a statement, said that AAP and Congress leaders decided to stay out of the bloc just to satisfy their egos.

Gurnam Kanwar, state executive member of CPI said that parties will decide on the rest of nine seats in Punjab later.

“If the party doesn’t field more candidates on the other seats in Punjab, we will support the strongest candidate either of AAP or Congress to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CPI, CPI (M) name candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab
