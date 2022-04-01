Crackdown on corruption: 5 J&K admn employees ordered premature retirement
Cracking down on inefficient and corrupt employees, the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officials of the housing and urban development department.
The officials, executive officer Mohammad Asharaf , senior town planner Hamid Wani, divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi (all under suspension), executive officers Ghulam Mohammad Lone and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar were found involved in misconduct and inefficiency following scrutiny of records and conduct of internal departmental reviews by a designated committee.
Hamid Ahmad Wani was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms. It was further observed by the committee that he was ineffective in discharging duties and no purpose would be served by allowing him to continue in service, said a top official.
Farzana Naqshbandi was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms/illegal construction and corruption.
Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar executive officer, Yaripora municipal committee, was found involved in illegal regularisation of daily wagers and embezzlement of funds and the designated committee observed that he has not only outlived his utility as a government servant, but his conduct was such that his continuance in service would be prejudicial and injurious to the public interest.
The committee also reviewed the case of Ghulam Mohammad Lone, executive officer, Frisal municipal committee. He was found involved in a number of cases of illegal appointments/regularisations in municipal committees, besides violating rules of conduct.
Moreover, the designated committee after reviewing the case of Mohammad Ashra observed that he was involved in a serious case of embezzlement of government funds, besides, having granted illegal building permission.
“The authorities have directed that all such similar cases be identified and action be initiated. Besides, public servants should remain cautious while discharging their official duties and anyone found involved in corruption or inefficiency will not be allowed to continue in the government service,” said the official.
On Wednesday, the J&K administration had sacked five employees including two police constables for alleged terror links.
-
Ludhiana: MC seals six properties in city for defaulting on property tax
Struggling to meet its recovery targets, Ludhiana municipal corporation sealed six properties, including two liquor vends, a bank and two shops falling under Zone B, for defaulting on property tax payment, on Thursday, the last day of the financial year. As per officials, the properties are situated on Shingar Cinema Road, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road and Sundar Nagar area. Currently, the department is focussing on recovery of principal amount of ₹2.55 crore.
-
Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times. The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.
-
Ludhiana: Miscreants steal handbag from car parked outside school in Dugri
A 39-year-old city resident lost ₹1.25 lakh and some jewellery items after unidentified persons smashed hComplainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road'scar window and took away her handbag when she had gone to pick up her daughter from school. Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.
-
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
-
9th century sculpture of Lord Vishnu recovered from Jhelum River in Pulwama
A three-headed stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu, believed to be from the 9th century, was recovered from Jhelum river in the southern district of Pulwama, officials said on Thursday. The department of archives, archaeology and museums took custody of the structure after police received the idol from the locals of Lelhar village of Kakapora in Pulwama. Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, in-charge, deputy director of the department of archives, archaeology and museums said that another unique thing about the statue was its greenish colour.
