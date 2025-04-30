Crackdown on illegal constructions: Ludhiana MC seals realty firm’s office on Mall Road

The municipal corporation (MC) in Ludhiana has intensified its battle against illegal constructions, taking decisive action against the Sunil Maria group. In a significant move, the civic body sealed the group’s unauthorised office block situated within Dhaulagiri apartments on the prominent Mall Road. This action comes as the owner allegedly illegally converted a residential block for commercial office use, signalling a firm stance against violations of building bylaws. MC officials sealing the illegal office block of Maria Group in Dhaulagiri Apartments on Mall road, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Further an illegal gate of Maria’s house, which opens up in a park in Kitchlu Nagar, has also been sealed by the civic body. The MC officials stated that building branch teams have been taking action against illegal constructions on a regular basis and the drive will continue in the coming days too. According to the officials more action has been expected against Maria group in the future.

According to municipal corporation officials a complaint against Maria group was lying pending against him.

Recently, New High School Alumni Association had appealed to the authorities and member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora for the action against Maria group alleging him of grabbing the management committee of New High School, Sarabha Nagar and misusing the land for commercial activities.

Earlier on January 8, the Division Number 5 police had lodged an FIR against management of New Higher Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar for cheating and illegally running commercial activity on the land which was allotted by Ludhiana Improvement trust to the management for the school. The deputy commissioner office while citing a complaint mentioned ₹2,400 crore fraud referring to the commercial activities on the land.

The FIR mentioned that Sunil Kumar Dutt on May 26, 2018, submitted an affidavit claiming himself an allottee of the land sought supplementary registry of the land in his name, however he was not allottee according to the record. Later, his son Sunny Kumar on September 14, 2020, claiming himself as the president of the school trust had moved an application for the supplementary registry in the favour of the school.