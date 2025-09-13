Crackdown on rotten meat sale in Srinagar, six FIRs registered

Police on Saturday registered six cases against dealers involved in the sale of rotten meat and made huge recoveries of rotten meat. Police on Saturday registered six cases against dealers involved in the sale of rotten meat and made huge recoveries of rotten meat. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Police said that acting swiftly on the reports of the sale of rotten and unhygienic meat in the district, the Srinagar Police, in coordination with civil administration and the food safety department, has launched a dedicated operation to curb the menace.

“In the ongoing crackdown, six cases (FIRs) have been registered against individuals and establishments found selling rotten meat in violation of public health and safety regulations, which include case FIRs No. 45/2025 under section 271,275 BNS of PS Lal Bazar, 90/2025 under section 272,275 BNS of PS Bemina, 67/2025 under section 271,275 BNS, 51 Food Safety Act of PS Batamaloo, 102/2025 under section 271, 280 BNS of PS Safakadal, 73/2025 under section 271, 275 BNS of PS Ram Munshi Bagh and 48/2025 under section 61, 271,275 BNS of PS Zakura,” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the flying squad comprising officials from the district police, civil administration and the food safety department has been constituted to carry out surprise inspections across the city. “During these inspections, significant recoveries of rotten meat have been made and the items have been confiscated and destroyed as per protocol,” he added.