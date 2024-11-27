Crackdown on terror network across Jammu region, searches conducted

In a crackdown on terror network across Jammu region, the J&K Police have conducted a series of searches and raids across the region, said officials on Tuesday. These searches were carried out as part of an investigation linked to Case FIR No. 27/2024 registered at Basantgarh police station. (HT Photo for representation)

“The operations were aimed at identifying, tracking and apprehending Over ground Workers (OGWs) and other terror suspects involved in providing support to terrorist outfits, including managing the logistics, recruitment and facilitating the movement of arms, ammunition and funds,” said a police spokesperson.

These searches were conducted at multiple locations, including residential houses and hideouts.

In Rajouri districts, searches were conducted at nine locations--Thanamandi, Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote and Dharamsal areas. Twelve similar raids were conducted in different locations of Poonch district in Surankote, Mandi, Poonch, Mendhar, and Gursai.

“These raids were part of investigations into two separate cases registered at Thanamandi police station in 2013 and Rajouri police station this year. The cases pertain to a terrorist network active in the border district linked to proscribed terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) trying to activate OGWs to initiate, organise, and execute terror-related activities,” said the spokesperson.

In Udhampur, police conducted extensive searches at 25 locations in the Basantgarh area, including Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra, and Sang. Ten similar search raids were conducted in different locations of district Reasi-Puni, Gulabgarh, Arnas, Panassa, and Mahore-Chasana.

These searches were carried out as part of an investigation linked to Case FIR No. 27/2024 registered at Basantgarh police station.

“The action resulted in the arrest of several OGWs and terror suspects. Incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons, and ammunition, were also recovered during the searches. The searches were carried out meticulously, with due care taken to avoid any collateral damage or inconvenience to innocent civilians,” he said.

Jammu ADGP Anand Jain said, “Investigations will continue based on the material and information gathered during the raids. Further operations are planned to target any remaining elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region.”

He also urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or individuals in their vicinity and help security forces to strengthen collective efforts against terrorism.

He emphasised that police will continue to conduct intelligence-based operations to dismantle terror modules.