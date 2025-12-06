‘Crafts mela a strong bridge between rural & urban India’

UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela on its eighth day on Friday. Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that he was delighted to be part of this grand celebration, which reflects the diversity and cultural richness of India. (Sant Arora/HT)

The fair, jointly organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) and the Chandigarh Administration, continued to showcase a variety of cultural performances, artisanal crafts, and traditional cuisine, offering visitors an experience of India’s diverse cultural heritage.

During the event, a book titled ‘Naatya Shastra’ by Dr Rajesh Kumar Vyas was launched by the administrator. He also honoured four senior folk artists of various states with ₹2.5 lakh each and two youth folk artists with ₹1 lakh during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that he was delighted to be part of this grand celebration, which reflects the diversity and cultural richness of India. He congratulated the NZCC and the UT administration for providing a national platform where artists, artisans, and cultural enthusiasts come together. He added that festivals like the crafts mela play a vital role in promoting unity, preserving artistic traditions, and strengthening the cultural fabric of the nation.

The administrator further said that the crafts mela is much more than an exhibition—it serves as a strong bridge between rural and urban India. Visitors not only admired handmade products but also learn about the cultural value and craftsmanship behind them. Applauding the participating artisans, he said they are the true custodians of India’s cultural legacy. He highlighted that initiatives such as Vocal for Local, Make in India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat are helping preserve and promote traditional skills, ensuring they are carried forward to future generations.

He also appreciated the efforts made to involve school children, promote cultural learning, and inspire the younger generation to take pride in India’s artistic identity. Reaffirming full support from the administration for future initiatives, he encouraged visitors to support artisans by purchasing handmade products and contribute to strengthening rural livelihoods. Describing the event as a representation of the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” he congratulated the award-winning performers and extended best wishes for the continued success of the mela. He also called upon the city residents to come to this the mega event and help promote the handicraft items crafted by artisans.

The evening witnessed a power-packed cultural performance by internationally acclaimed Punjabi folk-pop singer Manmohan Waris, whose energetic and soulful renditions including Kaleje Teer, Kalli Beh Ke Sochi Ni, and Do Tara Vajda We enthralled the audience and added to the festive spirit of the event.