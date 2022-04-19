Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials
Directing officials to organise awareness camps so that people at the grassroots could be enrolled under different government schemes, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday encouraged residents to avail the benefit of these schemes.
The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee’s meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.
The MP said that all the departments, especially education, agriculture, social welfare, health, municipal corporation, water supply and sanitation, rural development and others, need to play an active role in facilitating people who visit their offices daily.
Ludhiana West MLA Gogi recommended regular inspections at anganwadi centres and schools. “I have also been regularly getting complaints that the quality of midday meals in some schools is not up to the mark,” he said.
In response, the deputy commissioner directed the district education officer to conduct surprise checks on a weekly basis, and asked the MP to raise the issue of the closure of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Scheme schools.
Ludhiana (south) MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina sought resolution to the issue of poor water supply in her constituency. The DC directed officials to ensure that no more water-related complaints were received from the constituency in future.She also directed officials to collect regular samples of drinking water in all areas of the district, including schools.
Several other issues, including MGNREGA, Dhandra cluster, the health department, coronavirus vaccinations, pensions, were taken up.
Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop
With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city. A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.
Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council
Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues. Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across Khanna. With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. The residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot.
Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban. His father Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.
One held for duping Panchkula residents on pretext of doubling investment
The case dates back to June 2020, when a complaint was registered by Harikesh Maurya of Mauli Jagran and Jeevan Kumar of Saketri. Trishla City RWA elects builder as its president Mohali In possibly the first such instance, members of the Residents' Welfare Association of Trishla City, Zirakpur, have elected the builder, Harish Gupta, as its president. The election was held under the supervision of the Zirakpur municipal council.
Chandigarh’s green cover to grow as afforestation plan takes root
The green cover in the city is set to increase manifold come this monsoon. On the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT administration has prepared a detailed plan for afforestation to be done by different UT departments. During his recent visit to the city, Shah had asked the administration to increase the tree cover in the city. Thereafter, UT adviser Dharam Pal directed the forest department to chalk out a plan.
