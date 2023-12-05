Create mechanism for interaction with industries: J&K chief secretary

The new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, who assumed office on December 1, held an introductory review of the industries and commerce department here on Monday to take stock of its working and implementation of the industrial policy in the UT. While appreciating the fact that micro, small and medium enterprises form the backbone of the industrial sector in J&K, chief secretary Atal Dulloo emphasised upon providing the necessary support to the MSME units in every sphere. (HT Photo)

The commissioner secretary, Industries and Commerce department, Vikramjit Singh informed that till October 2023,the department has realised an investment of ₹2,079.76 crores in the UT besides registering highest ever investment worth ₹2,153.45 crores in the previous fiscal year.

Dulloo impressed upon the department to create a formal mechanism for highlighting and resolution of the concerns of industrialists.

He advised to hold periodic sittings of the forum in both the divisions. The objective of the forum should be to advocate and further the interests of stakeholders in the industrial sector.

While appreciating the fact that micro, small and medium enterprises form the backbone of the industrial sector in J&K, Dulloo emphasised upon providing the necessary support to the MSME units in every sphere, so as to upgrade their status from lower to higher stratum for large scale employment generation.

It was given out at the meeting that of the 46 new industrial estates, 7 and 8 are being developed by IRCON and NBCC and six each by CPWD and SIDCO and SICOP, respectively.

Single window system, development of land for industrial parks, availability of utilities and issues related to the flagship programmes being monitored by ministry of home affairs and their status in the UT also came under discussion during this meeting.

Moreover Dulloo emphasised on maintaining the pace of development of different sectors and ensure that the aspirations of stakeholders are also met in a hassle-free manner.