Criminal arrested under National Security Act in Rohtak

The Haryana Police on Friday said that a notorious criminal was arrested in Rohtak under the National Security Act (NSA), in what is the first such case in the state under this law invoked to send out a clear message to habitual offenders on the run. The Haryana Police on Friday said that a notorious criminal was arrested in Rohtak under the National Security Act (NSA), in what is the first such case in the state under this law invoked to send out a clear message to habitual offenders on the run. (Representational image)

The police withheld the name of the arrested criminal to avoid unwanted elements resorting to glorification of such arrested criminals under the NSA.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that the state government has established an advisory board under the National Security Act, 1980. This board aims at facilitating the prosecution of major criminals in Haryana in accordance with the Act’s provisions.

“The action in Rohtak district is the inaugural move by the Haryana Police within this framework, sending a clear message to criminals that the police will not tolerate criminal activities,” the DGP said, adding that such police actions will continue in future.

Rohtak district superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu Garg led a late-night operation in Rohtak district, resulting in the arrest of the criminal under the NSA.

Garg said that the accused faces charges in 12 cases, including murder, attempted murder, gangrape, extortion, assault, criminal conspiracy, and illegal weapons possession in Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Gohana.

The Rohtak district police chief said that the accused and his associates had carried out a fatal attack on Ashish, a resident of Gaddi Khedi, on March 8, 2022. He said a group of 20 to 25 individuals attacked Ashish’s house, firing indiscriminately. AT least 25 shells/cartridges were recovered from the spot by the police.

The SP said that the accused was arrested on April 11, 2023, during a police operation but obtained bail on September 1, 2023.

The accused has been involved in criminal activities since 2011, continuously committing crimes and influencing other youths to join criminal activities. Additionally, he was found spreading terror by posting photos with weapons on social media.

“Considering the imminent threat posed by the accused to the state, he was detained and jailed under the NSA Act on January 11,” Garg said, adding Rohtak police will continue taking action under the NSA against criminals posing a threat to society in the future.