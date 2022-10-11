Criminal cases against MPs/MLAs: Court seeks status report from Haryana

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh status report on probe into criminal cases against politicians by December.

The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain said that the report from Haryana did not “appear to be much encouraging”.

However, it said that there was some movement but without any result except in one case.

The progress report by deputy inspector general of police, state vigilance bureau, Haryana, Pankaj Nain was submitted on September 29. The detailed order of the proceedings was made available on October 10. The report was in respect of 13 criminal cases, which are pending probe.

The state’s counsel had submitted that in some of the matters, challans would be submitted within two months. It was also informed that in October 2005, FIR sanction is being sought for prosecution to proceed against 31 accused persons. The matter pertained to irregularities in recruitment of lecturers college cadre and HCS officers recruitment.

It was stated that in some of the matters, stay on the arrest of the accused have been granted by the high court and applications have been moved for the vacation of the same.

No case pending probe with CBI

Appearing for the central government agencies, the additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain, without mentioning the state, said that the case against the two ex-MLAs is pending probe before the Enforcement Directorate. They had approached the apex court. The matter stands disposed of now and status report with regard to that would be submitted on the next date of hearing.

In the case of CBI, it was stated by the agency’s counsel that there is no case under investigation pending with the CBI and all cases are pending before the trial court at various stages.

In Chandigarh, three criminal cases are pending probe. In one case, investigation is complete and challan would be submitted soon. The probe is likely to take some time as there are large number of persons involved, the court was told by the UT’s counsel. In the third case, the UT had submitted cancellation report. However, the court has ordered further investigation. Now, the hearing stands deferred till December by which all the investigative agencies, have been told to file status reports. ENDS