Crop damage due to hailstorm likely in certain areas: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said preliminary estimates indicate damage to crops due to rain and hailstorms in certain areas of the state. These are Tosham, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Fatehabad, Ratia, Narnaund, Bhattu Kalan, Hansi, Mahendergarh, Bawal, Hathin and Kanina. Heavy hailstorm followed by rain at Pataudi in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)

Saini at a post-cabinet briefing said deputy commissioners have been asked to submit reports regarding the crop damage due to rain and hailstorms. The CM said farmers will be able to file claims for their losses on the e-reimbursement (e-kshatipurti) portal. Instructions have been given to make this portal functional.