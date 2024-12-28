Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Crop damage due to hailstorm likely in certain areas: CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 29, 2024 05:08 AM IST

These are Tosham, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Fatehabad, Ratia, Narnaund, Bhattu Kalan, Hansi, Mahendergarh, Bawal, Hathin and Kanina

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said preliminary estimates indicate damage to crops due to rain and hailstorms in certain areas of the state. These are Tosham, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Fatehabad, Ratia, Narnaund, Bhattu Kalan, Hansi, Mahendergarh, Bawal, Hathin and Kanina.

Heavy hailstorm followed by rain at Pataudi in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)
Heavy hailstorm followed by rain at Pataudi in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)

Saini at a post-cabinet briefing said deputy commissioners have been asked to submit reports regarding the crop damage due to rain and hailstorms. The CM said farmers will be able to file claims for their losses on the e-reimbursement (e-kshatipurti) portal. Instructions have been given to make this portal functional.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On