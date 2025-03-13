Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Crop diversification, agri processing crucial for Punjab’s devp: Sahney

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2025 09:04 AM IST

Sahney made these observations while unveiling a report titled ‘Punjab Vision – A Blueprint for Progress’ based on the deliberations held in November 2024. The report details various recommendations in the agriculture sector for crop diversification, including providing millets in mid-day meal and in ration scheme.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Wednesday stated that crop diversification, agriculture processing, industrial infrastructure and skill training were crucial for the development of Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Wednesday stated that crop diversification, agriculture processing, industrial infrastructure and skill training were crucial for the development of Punjab. (HT File)
Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Wednesday stated that crop diversification, agriculture processing, industrial infrastructure and skill training were crucial for the development of Punjab. (HT File)

Sahney made these observations while unveiling a report titled ‘Punjab Vision – A Blueprint for Progress’ based on the deliberations held in November 2024. The report details various recommendations in the agriculture sector for crop diversification, including providing millets in mid-day meal and in ration scheme. “Punjab should create and promote artificial intelligence (AI) technology for sustainable crop diversification and set up AI driven chatbox to assist farmers,” he said.

On agri processing, the MP stated that there is urgent need for setting up of food processing parks preferably through multipurpose cooperative societies in a cluster of villages with storage and processing facilities, oil extraction, flour mills, processing and packing of spices, pulses, honey, mushrooms, etc.

He said that Punjab must establish robust industrial zone and revamp focal points in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali and Amritsar, besides strengthening STPIs to establish IT hubs and BPOs. He also advocated the need for investing in solar energy to optimise subsidy allocation for free power.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On