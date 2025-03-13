Crop diversification, agri processing crucial for Punjab’s devp: Sahney

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Wednesday stated that crop diversification, agriculture processing, industrial infrastructure and skill training were crucial for the development of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Wednesday stated that crop diversification, agriculture processing, industrial infrastructure and skill training were crucial for the development of Punjab. (HT File)

Sahney made these observations while unveiling a report titled ‘Punjab Vision – A Blueprint for Progress’ based on the deliberations held in November 2024. The report details various recommendations in the agriculture sector for crop diversification, including providing millets in mid-day meal and in ration scheme. “Punjab should create and promote artificial intelligence (AI) technology for sustainable crop diversification and set up AI driven chatbox to assist farmers,” he said.

On agri processing, the MP stated that there is urgent need for setting up of food processing parks preferably through multipurpose cooperative societies in a cluster of villages with storage and processing facilities, oil extraction, flour mills, processing and packing of spices, pulses, honey, mushrooms, etc.

He said that Punjab must establish robust industrial zone and revamp focal points in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali and Amritsar, besides strengthening STPIs to establish IT hubs and BPOs. He also advocated the need for investing in solar energy to optimise subsidy allocation for free power.