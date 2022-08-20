Crop loss: Abohar farmer dies 10 days after consuming poison
A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka’s Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack
A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka’s Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack. His uncle, a resident of Mehrana village, said the victim was upset due to loss to his crop. He was initially admitted to a local civil hospital, but later referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana. He was the only son of his parents.
SAD disciplinary panel holds meeting
The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka here. It was decided that the committee won’t tolerate indiscipline and those indulging in anti-party activities will face action. “If the committee feels that any action is needed to be taken, a show-cause notice will be issued,” he added. Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Mantar Singh Brar and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi attended the meeting as members of the committee.
-
Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur, be allowed to make admissions in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) course for the academic session 2022-2023. The high court bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal acted on the plea from the college which had challenged the central government's decision of denying permission for course renewal.
-
Bathinda all set to get a big development push
From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push. Bathinda is one of the underdeveloped districts of Punjab even as it remained a politically significant region. But now, according to official sources, the Aam Aadmi Party government has given in-principle approval for various projects and the chief minister office is personally overseeing the development proposals for Bathinda.
-
Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting ₹12,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana. The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
-
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only. In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.
-
Punjab: 8 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail
Eight mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Friday, just a week after the seizure of 32 mobile phones, raising questions over the security arrangements by the prison authorities. Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the Faridkot jail assistant superintendents -- Ranjit Singh, Bhim Tej Singla and Davinder Singh. Despite action, the smuggling of banned items inside the jail goes unabated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics