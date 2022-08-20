Crop loss: Abohar farmer dies 10 days after consuming poison

A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka’s Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack. His uncle, a resident of Mehrana village, said the victim was upset due to loss to his crop. He was initially admitted to a local civil hospital, but later referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana. He was the only son of his parents.

SAD disciplinary panel holds meeting

The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka here. It was decided that the committee won’t tolerate indiscipline and those indulging in anti-party activities will face action. “If the committee feels that any action is needed to be taken, a show-cause notice will be issued,” he added. Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Mantar Singh Brar and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi attended the meeting as members of the committee.