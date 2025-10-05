Cross-border arms, drug smuggling module busted in Amritsar; 2 held

The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan with the arrest of two of its operatives and recovered 2.5 kg heroin and five sophisticated pistols from their possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Sunday. The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan with the arrest of two of its operatives and recovered 2.5 kg heroin and five sophisticated pistols from their possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Dholan village in Tarn Taran, and Gurvel Singh, a resident of Chhina Bidhi Chand village in Tarn Taran. The recovered weapons include four 9MM Glock pistols along with magazines and one .30 bore pistol along with magazine. Apart from recovering narcotics and arms consignments, police teams have also impounded their Mahindra XUV 3XO, being used for transporting the consignments.

In a release issued here, Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were acting upon the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler to smuggle the contraband from across the border. The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab, he said.

Sharing operational details, he said that the CI, Amritsar, had received a specific intelligence that the some unidentified persons have retrieved a huge consignments of illegal weapons and narcotics from Indo-Pak border, which was delivered from across the border with the help of drones in the area of village Dholan and Chhina Bidhi Chand in Tarn Taran.

Acting swiftly, police team of CI Amritsar intercepted the vehicle and arrested both the suspects from Amritsar-Bhikhiwind Road in Tarn Taran, when they were going to deliver the consignment to the next party in the area near Panjwar village in Tarn Taran, he said, while adding that arms and narcotics consignments were recovered from their vehicle, according to officials.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to expose the full nexus.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.