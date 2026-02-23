Cross-border arms smuggling module busted, 2 held with 5 pistols in Amritsar

Punjab Police have busted a cross-border arms trafficking module in Amritsar by apprehending two persons and recovering five sophisticated pistols from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. The seized weapons.

Those arrested have been identified as Shera Singh, 26, resident of Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar and Jagroop Singh alias Joopa, 21, a resident of Toor village. The recovered pistols include a .30 bore PX5 Storm, one 9MM Austria-made Glock, two .30 bore China-made Norinco and one .32 bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and were facilitating illegal arms consignments for further supply to criminal elements on their directions, said the DGP.

An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the illegal arms network, he said.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on credible information, police teams conducted a well-coordinated operation near Sada Pind and arrested the two accused with two pistols. Further investigation led to the recovery of three more pistols, he added.

Bhullar said both accused were residing close to the international border and were using their proximity to facilitate the illegal trade. They used vacant grounds at night for drone drops to evade detection, he said.

He said that Shera has a criminal history involving heinous offences, including involvement in the rape and murder of a girl, wherein the victim was set ablaze after the crime. In another case, nearly 500 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, he added.