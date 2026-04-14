Chandigarh, Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of three people and the recovery of six pistols, a top officer said. Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, 3 held

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and facilitated the smuggling of arms into the state.

After retrieving the consignments, the accused allegedly supplied the weapons to criminal elements across Punjab, he said.

The DGP added that further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in a bid to dismantle this entire network.

Those arrested have been identified as Mangal Singh alias Manga, 30, a resident of Kajikot village in Tarn Taran; Pranav Sharma alias Laddu, 24, a resident of Orchid Valley in Chheharta, Amritsar; and Gaurav Rana, 25, a resident of Guru Nanak Avenue in Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include two China-made .30 bore pistols, one Zigana .30 bore pistol and three .30 bore pistols.

Sharing operational details, Amristar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams arrested suspect Mangal Singh and recovered a .30 bore pistol from his possession.

Based on his disclosure, co-accused Pranav Sharma and Gaurav Rana were arrested, leading to the recovery of five additional pistols, he said.

He said Pranav and Gaurav have a criminal history, with cases registered against them under the Arms Act. They are also wanted in a robbery case involving the use of firearms registered at Ranjit Avenue police station, he added.

Both the accused are also wanted in a case pertaining to committing robbery at gunpoint registered at Police Station Ranjit Avenue, he added.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Cantonment in Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.