Cross-border drug network busted: 2 held with 20kg heroin in Ferozepur

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ferozepur Range, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), has busted an alleged cross-border narcotics smuggling network and arrested two persons with 19.82 kg of heroin, officials said on Saturday. The arrested accused in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused, Baljinder Singh, alias Rocky, and Manjeet Singh, alias Gagandeep, are both residents of Langeana village in Ferozepur district.

According to officials, the suspected heroin was concealed in a rubber tube measuring around four feet in length. The tube had been tightly secured at both ends with iron wire. On opening it, the joint team recovered 20 packets containing suspected heroin weighing 19.82 kg, officials said.

The team also recovered ₹30 in cash and a mobile phone from the accused, officials said. The seized mobile phone is being examined to establish their communication links and identify other persons allegedly involved in the network.

The operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence inputs developed by the BSF. The coordinated action was conducted under the supervision of DSP Pirthipal Singh of ANTF, Ferozepur Range, along with an Assistant Commandant of the BSF.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and were involved in a local supply and distribution network linked to cross-border narcotics trafficking, officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway to determine if other individuals were involved in the alleged smuggling network.

Fazilka police nab 3 with 270gm heroin

Fazilka police have arrested three persons and recovered 270 gm of heroin, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession in Jalalabad, with preliminary investigation indicating that the contraband was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan using a drone.

In a release, Fazikla police claimed that a police team was patrolling the Sadar Jalalabad area on Friday when it intercepted three youths travelling on a motorcycle near the Dhoknian road turn while coming towards the main Jalalabad road from Sukhera Bodla village. A search led to the recovery of 270-gm heroin and two mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Harmesh Singh, alias Gaggi, 22, a resident of Chhat Wala village; Lovepreet Singh, alias Lovely, 25, of Jodha Bhaini; and Balwinder Singh, alias Neeti, 19, of Chakki Makha Singh, trio of Fazilka.

Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the heroin had allegedly been brought from Pakistan through a drone. Investigators are now examining the accused’s forward and backward linkages to identify the source, intended recipients and other persons who may be associated with the alleged smuggling network.

A case has been registered at Sadar Jalalabad police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Aircraft Act.