Crossing road near ISBT in Ludhiana a risky affair

In a major inconvenience to commuters, the lack of a foot over bridge outside the interstate bus terminal has left a large number of people struggling to cross the busy link road. Locals have to struggle daily to cross the road opposite ISBT in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The absence of a dedicated pathway has resulted in hazardous situations for pedestrians and has raised concerns about their safety.

As one of the busiest bus stands in the region, the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Terminal sees an average of 1,400 buses arriving and departing daily, catering to a staggering number of commuters.

With around one lakh people visiting the bus stand on a regular basis, the lack of a designated crossing point has become a significant problem.

Commuters have voiced their concerns about the lack of a foot over bridge, saying that crossing the link road has become a perilous task. Without a proper pathway, pedestrians are forced to navigate through heavy vehicular traffic on the road, risking their lives. The absence of adequate safety measures is particularly worrisome during peak hours when the traffic reaches its peak.

Moreover, iron grills were installed several years ago with the motive to stop pedestrians from crossing the busy link road, but due to absence of the foot over bridge, people are crossing from the road through heavy vehicular traffic.

People are struggling to cross the central verge of the link road as many of them are crossing the dividers to reach the other part of the road and some of the commuters are using damaged iron grills.

One of the regular commuters, Rajesh Sharma, expressed his frustration, saying, “It is extremely difficult to cross the road outside the bus stand. The constant flow of vehicles makes it dangerous for pedestrians. We desperately need a foot over bridge for our safety.”

Another commuter, Ritu Verma, said, “The absence of a foot over bridge is posing a risk for a large number of people, including the elderly, children, and differently-abled individuals. It is high time the authorities take action to address this issue.”

Navraj Batish, incharge of the bus stand said, “Two months back, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had sent proposal for the required land for foot over bridge project and I have sent the proposal to the higher authorities and soon decision in regard of this will be made”.

In response to the growing concerns, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acknowledged the need for a foot over bridge at interstate terminal. However, an official on requesting anonymity said that the construction of the bridge is currently on hold due to land acquisition issues as there is a need for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the roadways as according to the proposed plan, stairs will be made at the parking of the bus stand for the pedestrians.