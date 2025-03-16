Crowd vandalises bus after it hits scooter, cycle in Mohali’s Phase 11

High drama unfolded near the Golf Range in Phase 11 around 7 pm on Saturday after a speeding private bus collided with multiple people, including two on an electric scooter and a cyclist. The bus crashed head-on into a scooter headed towards Chandigarh, before hitting a cyclist. The cyclist and two riders of the scooter had a miraculous escape. (HT photo)

The bus, coming from the Sector 48 light point towards the Railway Line crossing near Jagatpura, collided head-on with a scooter heading towards Chandigarh. The crash also knocked down a cyclist before the bus rammed into the road divider.

According to police, all three victims are stable. “The scooterist, Sunny, 32, from Faidan, Chandigarh, suffered injuries, while his pillion rider escaped with minor bruises. Sunny was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he is stable. The cyclist had a miraculous escape, despite his cycle being crushed under the bus,” a police officer said.

After the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled the scene, prompting passengers to disembark. A crowd gathered at the site and vandalised the bus, throwing stones at it. Deputy superintendent of police (City-2) HS Bal and a police force arrived to control the mob. The police also barricaded the Jagatpura entry in Mohali.

“The bus has been taken into custody. We will register a case against the driver based on the victims’ statements. A manhunt has been launched for the driver and conductor’s arrest,” the police officer added.