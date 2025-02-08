CRPF DG reviews security scenario in Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu

The director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) GP Singh on Friday visited Dudu in Udhampur and Machedi in Kathua for a security review and the ongoing anti-terror operations, said officials. Director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) GP Singh . (ANI)

Singh had reached here on Thursday on a two day visit to five of the militancy-infested districts of Jammu region.

“On Thursday, he visited Rajouri and Poonch districts and on Friday he visited Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts,” said a CRPF officer.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah had issued clear directions to the security forces to ensure zero infiltration and wipe out remaining terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF also relayed the information DG’s visit on X . “Where Duty Meets Leadership!Shri @gpsinghips, DG #CRPF, visited B/121 Bn at Machedi, Kathua, to assess operational readiness and connect with troops. Engaging with on-ground commanders and jawans, he discussed security challenges, administrative concerns, and logistical needs—ensuring they have what they need to excel in their mission,” CRPF wrote on X

Another post read, “In the Ranks, Among the Brave!During his visit to Jammu, Shri @gpsinghips, DG #CRPF, reached G/187 Bn at Dudu, Udhampur. He addressed the troops in a Sainik Sammelan, delving into operational, administrative, and personnel matters—fueling their spirit and fortifying the warrior kinship in uniform.”

“During his two-day visit, the DG chaired meets for a detailed security review of the prevailing situation in these five districts,” said the officer.

DG CRPF’s visit to Machedi assumes significance in the backdrop of DGP Nalin Prabhat’s visit to the tri-junction of Kathua, Doda and Udhampur districts on January 23.

Prabhat visited strategically important areas of Basantgarh, to take a comprehensive operational review.