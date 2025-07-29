CRPF jawan shot dead in Sonepat

A 30-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) was shot dead by two assailants at Sonepat’s Kheri Damkan on Sunday night, police said. Krishan Kumar

The deceased has been identified as Krishan Kumar of the same village. He was posted in Chhattisgarh and had come to his village on July 17 on a one-month leave to take care of his pregnant wife, who delivered a baby boy three days ago.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Sunday night when Krishan reached home from Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan, where his wife and son are under doctors’ observation.

“Some youths from the village called him outside his home and opened fire at him when he came out. He fell on the ground after sustaining bullet injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family members suspected two men- Nishant and Ajay, with whom he had an altercation when he went to bring Kanwar from Haridwar last week,” said Sonepat police spokesperson Ravinder Singh.

ACP Rishi Kant said that the police received information about the murder at around 1.30 am and a team reached the crime spot.

“Preliminary inquiry suggested that an altercation broke out between CRPF jawan and other group members- Nishant and Ajay seems to be the reason behind the murder but actual reason will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused. Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who are at large,” the ACP added.

He further said that Gohana Sadar police have booked two accused- Ajay and Nishant on murder charges and various sections of the Arms Act on a complaint registered by CRPF personnel’s father Balwan Singh.

According to his family, Krishan was recruited to the CRPF nearly 11 years ago and he was posted in Chhattisgarh. He returned home on July 16 on a month-leave to take care of his pregnant wife. He had an argument with the accused when they brought Kanwar from Haridwar and reached home on July 22. He got married in 2018 and the couple had an elder son aged six years and recently his wife delivered a baby boy three days ago.