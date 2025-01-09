CRS successfully conducts speed trial of Katra-Banihal rail link

Kashmir rail project The speed trial was part of final inspection by the CRS. (HT representative)

The commissioner of railways safety (CRS) Dinesh Chand Deshwal on Wednesday conducted a successful speed trial by a special train on 111 km long newly laid rail track from Katra in Reasi district to Banihal in Ramban district and vice versa.

“The rail track is fully ready. We studied different areas of the rail track. The data has been gathered and it will be analysed. Soon trains will be started (between Katra and Srinagar),” Deshwal told reporters after the speed trial.

“From Katra to Banihal, the train travelled at a speed of 110 kmph on a rising gradient 180 degrees. The trial was satisfactory,” he added.

“The trial run has written a new chapter in the history of the Railways. It was smooth and filled us with a sense of fulfilment and the credit for it goes to our engineers who have done such great work,” the CRS said.

The special train equipped with sensors, computers and other gadgets clocked an hour and 10 minutes to cover the distance of 111 km from Katra to Banihal but took an hour and half on return journey. With successful completion of speed run of the train, the decks are almost clear for the launch of direct train service between Katra-Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link.

The speed trial was part of final inspection by the CRS.

The 111 km rail track from Katra to Banihal, the toughest section of the Kashmir rail link project, has 27 tunnels and 37 bridges. The longest rail tunnel in the country, T-49, which is 12.75 kilometers long, falls on this section.

By virtue of this link, Kashmir would get 24x7 all weather connectivity with rest of India.

After returning to Delhi, the CRS would give his final remarks and if he recommends further improvements, they would be complied with, said a Railways official.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off a Vande Bharat train to Kashmir before January 26.

On Tuesday, Deshwal embarked on two-day long inspection of 17 km long Katra-Reasi rail track.

The inspection was aimed at assessing the progress, safety standards, and operational preparedness of this crucial rail section.

Kashmir rail link has two engineering marvels in Reasi district—world’s highest rail arch bridge over Chenab River and India’s first cable stayed rail bridge over Anji river.

In December, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of Reasi-Katra section.

On January 4, trial run of an electric train was successfully conducted on Katra-Banihal section. The Railways have conducted six trials over the past month on various segments of the track, including Anji Khad Bridge and Chenab bridge.

The work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project started in 2005-06. The 118-km-long Qazigund-Baramulla rail section in Kashmir was inaugurated in October 2009. The 18-km Banihal-Qazigund and 25-km Udhampur-Katra sections were commissioned in June 2013 and July 2014 respectively.

In February this year, the trial run of an electric train was successfully conducted on 40-km of track between Banihal and Sangaldan in Ramban district.

The railway line to Kashmir has 38 tunnels. The longest among them, T-49, measuring 12.75 km is the country’s longest rail tunnel. The line has 927 bridges.

The work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June last year, leaving a total of 17-km stretch between Reasi and Katra and this section was finally completed in December 2024.