CSIR- IMTECH celebrates Proteomics Day in deaf-inclusive manner

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) celebrated the foundation day of Proteomics Society of India (PSI) on Wednesday. Jayant Sahasrabudhe, national organising secretary of Vijnana Bharti and Sanjeev Khosla, director of CSIR-IMTech, inaugurated the event.

The programme was made “deaf accessible” under the ISLEVL (Indian Sign Language Enabled Virtual Lab) initiative of JigyasaMission - a scientific social responsibility programme of CSIR. The dialogues and deliberations of the event were live interpreted into the Indian Sign Language by Saurav Roy Chowdhury and Stuti Kumari, project employees of CSIR-IMTECH. Over 50 deaf students and trainee teachers affiliated with Haryana Welfare Society for Hearing and Speech Impairment participated in the programme.

Sharanjeet Kaur, chairperson, Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, Panchkula, cited the extreme challenges faced by deaf students in pursuing complex fields like science and engineering and she expressed her appreciation for projects like ISLEVL.