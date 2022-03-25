Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CSIR- IMTECH celebrates Proteomics Day in deaf-inclusive manner
chandigarh news

CSIR- IMTECH celebrates Proteomics Day in deaf-inclusive manner

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) celebrated the foundation day of Proteomics Society of India (PSI) on Wednesday; the programme was made “deaf accessible”
The dialogues and deliberations of the event were live interpreted into the Indian sign language. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The dialogues and deliberations of the event were live interpreted into the Indian sign language. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) celebrated the foundation day of Proteomics Society of India (PSI) on Wednesday. Jayant Sahasrabudhe, national organising secretary of Vijnana Bharti and Sanjeev Khosla, director of CSIR-IMTech, inaugurated the event.

The programme was made “deaf accessible” under the ISLEVL (Indian Sign Language Enabled Virtual Lab) initiative of JigyasaMission - a scientific social responsibility programme of CSIR. The dialogues and deliberations of the event were live interpreted into the Indian Sign Language by Saurav Roy Chowdhury and Stuti Kumari, project employees of CSIR-IMTECH. Over 50 deaf students and trainee teachers affiliated with Haryana Welfare Society for Hearing and Speech Impairment participated in the programme.

Sharanjeet Kaur, chairperson, Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, Panchkula, cited the extreme challenges faced by deaf students in pursuing complex fields like science and engineering and she expressed her appreciation for projects like ISLEVL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out