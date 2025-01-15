CTU fleet to be 100% electric by 2026-27, says Kataria

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria announced on Tuesday that the administration was committed to making the entire fleet of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) electric by 2026-27. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria flagging off CTU buses at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

While flagging off 60 new long-route buses at the Sector-17 ISBT on Tuesday, Kataria described the move as a major milestone in strengthening and modernising public transport in Chandigarh.

The administrator highlighted CTU’s efforts to promote eco-friendly transportation and noted that this transition would not only reduce diesel consumption but also significantly improve air quality. Till date, 80 electric buses have been added to the fleet, saving ₹29.81 lakh litres of diesel and reducing carbon emissions by 7,872 metric tonne (MT). Under the PM E-Bus Scheme, an additional 100 electric buses will soon join CTU’s fleet.

Smoother travel with real-time tracking system

The 60 new diesel-powered buses are equipped with modern features, including an intelligent transportation system (ITS), smart card facilities, and integration with a mobile app. These enhancements will enable passengers to check live bus locations, schedules, and fare details, ensuring more convenient and efficient travel.

The diesel buses will begin operations on 31 routes connecting Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states. Purchased through a tender process adhering to prescribed rules, the buses were procured from a Jaipur-based company. The total cost, including the separately purchased chassis, amounts to approximately ₹22 crore. Each non-AC bus has a seating capacity of 51 passengers.

With the addition of these buses, CTU’s total fleet now stands at 684, comprising 438 buses for urban and sub-urban routes and 220 for long-distance routes.

Kataria also congratulated CTU for its recent national awards, crediting the achievement to the department’s efficient management. He encouraged citizens to make greater use of public transport to contribute to environmental protection and improve traffic management.

Senior administration officials, including UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma, transport secretary Ajay Chagti, and transport director Pradyuman Singh, were present at the event.

Kataria flags off NCC cycle rally

The administrator also flagged off PM’s Cycle Rally for Republic Day, from Punjab Raj Bhawan. The rally is being conducted by NCC’s Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C) Directorate on the 76th Republic Day, covering a total distance 700 Km, from Hussainiwala to New Delhi. The journey aims to foster the spirit of National Integration, adventure and patriotism. A total of 25 participants, including NCC cadets, are part of the rally. Maj Gen J S Cheema, Brig V S Chauhan, other officials also attended the event.