CTU launches QR code-based journey planning system

In a bid to enhance urban mobility and commuter convenience, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) on Monday launched QR code-enabled journey planning at interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and bus queue shelters across the city. Officials said the move is part of CTU’s efforts to modernise public transport services in Chandigarh and encourage greater use of buses by making them more commuter-friendly. (HT File Photo)

The initiative is designed to empower commuters with real-time information on bus arrivals and provide seamless journey planning directly through their smartphones.

By scanning the QR codes installed at designated bus queue shelters, passengers will be directed to a dedicated web page where they can enter their destination and access details such as expected bus arrival times, routes, and schedules. The platform functions as a comprehensive travel information hub, enabling commuters to plan their journeys with greater accuracy and ease.

