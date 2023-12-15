CTU bus claims 45-year-old biker’s life in Chandimandir

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a CTU bus at a traffic signal in Chandimandir on Wednesday night. Panchkula Police booked the bus driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Parkash Chand, a resident of Pinjore.

In his complaint, Chand’s son Nitin Sharma, 19, told police that his father, a peon, worked on daily wages with the income tax office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

He said as per routine, his father left for work on his motorcycle at 8 am on Wednesday. Around 8 pm, Nitin received a call from his father’s mobile number, informing him that his father had met with an accident and had been rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Sharma said when he reached the hospital with his relatives, he was informed that his father was brought dead.

He said at the hospital, he met a person, who identified himself as Narinder Singh, hailing from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur. Narinder told him that he was working as a driver with Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and his father was hit by his bus at Tank Chowk, Chandimandir. He himself had rushed Chand to the hospital.

Police said the CTU bus, on its way to Chandimandir Cantt, was taking a turn after the traffic signal turned green, when it hit the motorcycle.

Police booked the bus driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. The body was handed to the kin after autopsy on Thursday.