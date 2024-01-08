‘Custodial death’: SHO, two other cops, sarpanch booked

A station house officer, two other cops and a village sarpanch were booked over alleged custodial death of suspended gram sachiv, who died after falling from the second floor of his brother’s house in Hisar’s Arya Nagar on Friday. Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the Behal SHO, two other cops and Behal sarpanch were booked on murder charge and section 34 of the IPC.

The Hisar police have booked Bhiwani’s Behal police station house officer (SHO) Sumit Sheoran, two other cops posted at Behal police station and Behal sarpanch Sadhu Ram under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC on a complaint filed by the deceased gram sachiv Ram Prasad’s brother Shankar Lal.

During a programme at Behal in Bhiwani on September 3, agriculture minister JP Dalal had issued instructions to book gram sachiv Ram Prasad as he failed to give a record of Behal panchayat land. On December 9, he was suspended without an inquiry and on January 3, a case was registered against him under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC on minister Dalal’s instruction at Behal police station.

In his complaint to Azad Nagar police in Hisar, the deceased’s brother said the accused SHO and ASI Ganga Ram allegedly called the gram sachiv several times to ask him about the record he had given to village sarpanch Sadhu Ram.

“SHO Sheoran and other cops sought ₹10 lakh from my brother and threatened to book him if he failed to pay the amount. On January 3, they booked my brother and took him away the next day. On January 5, they brought Ram Prasad to my house in Hisar and pushed him from the second floor,” the complainant added.

