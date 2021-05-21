Customs seizes undeclared cigarettes worth 3 crore

A Ludhiana-based garment firm is in the dock for not declaring cigarettes of British, Korean and Indonesian brands worth over ₹3 crore to evade customs duty running into lakhs of rupees. The cigarette cartons were concealed behind the bags of dry dates imported from the UAE.

Customs officials of Dhandari Kalan’s Inland Container Depot (ICD) have registered a case of illegal import of cigarettes against Shreyans Apparels & Leatherites.

Officials said the firm through its customs house agent Mojos Impex International filed the bill of entry dated May 13, 2021, for import of 1,120 bags of dry dates from the UAE as per import documents. During physical examination of the consignment, 250 undeclared cigarette cartons were found in two containers. There were 120 cartons of Esse brand, 20 cartons of Benson & Hedges and 110 cartons of Gudang Garam having 29.8 lakh sticks.

The total value of the cigarettes has been pegged at over ₹3 crore.

Commissioner customs AS Ranga said the cigarettes were not declared. “The import of cigarettes shall be subject to provisions contained in cigarettes and other tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 and related rules. The importer has not declared any such document in this regard and hence the goods are prohibited for import,” he said.