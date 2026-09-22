Cyclist, biker killed in Zirakpur hit-&-run cases

A cyclist and a motorcyclist lost their lives in separate hit-and-run cases in Zirakpur. The FIRs in these cases were registered on Sunday. In both cases, the drivers fled the spots after the collisions. A cyclist and a motorcyclist lost their lives in separate hit-and-run cases in Zirakpur. (HT File)

In the first case, a 36-year-old labourer, Anil Paswan, died after a vehicle hit his bicycle near the Toyota dealership opposite McDonald’s on the Zirakpur-Dera Bassi road on September 11.

Paswan, a resident of Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, had left home around 7am to report for duty at a cement store in Shatabgarh. According to his wife Sanju Devi, the first-responders had taken Paswan to Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Head constable Rajinder Singh said a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (death negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified driver.

In the second case, a motorcyclist, Dilwar Singh of Sundran village, Dera Bassi, died after a car, bearing registration number HR-05-AB-6971, hit his motorcycle near the nurseries before the Ghaggar river bridge around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Dilwar was returning home from Dhakoli when the car overtook his nephew Parvinder Singh, who was following him in another vehicle, and hit the victim’s motorcycle from the back. The collision threw Dilwar onto the road and caused head injuries.

According to Parvinder, the car driver stopped briefly but fled after passersby gathered. Parvinder took Dilwar to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have booked the driver under Sections 281, 106 and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its driver in both cases, police said.