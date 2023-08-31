PU polls 2023: CYSS promises free coaching for competitive exams

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) launched their manifesto at the Student Centre on Thursday. The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, CYSS has promised to provide free coaching for the UPSC and judiciary exams for students at the Panjab University Centre for IAS and other competitive examinations. CYSS members during the launch of party manifesto at Panjab University. (HT PHOTO)

CYSS state chairman Navaldeep Singh said, “Currently, a fee of around ₹25,000 per student is charged by the centre, but we will work with the Punjab government to provide scholarships to students to pursue this course for free. A memorandum of understanding between the Punjab government and the university will also be signed regarding this.”

Other promises by the party include air-conditioners in all hostel canteens and messes, strengthening the campus placement cell, constructing underground water storage tanks for South Campus hostels and providing institutional e-mail IDs to students.

The party also promises to establish an anti-harassment body for research scholars, upgrade instruments in labs and adopt relative grading system in the departments.

Chandigarh CYSS general secretary Paras Rattan discussed some of the works done by the body this year, including the grant allocated by the Punjab government for construction of two hostels, opening of canteens, which had remained closed for long, and also the reopening of the Coffee House at the Student Centre.

The party also claimed credit for beautification of the Student Centre and rejected rival party claims that it was done for the visit by the NAAC team.

Sath releases manifesto

A research scholar grievance cell, standardisation of food in PU hostels and canteens, and commercial washing machines in all hostels are among the promises made by Sath in their manifesto that was released on Wednesday.

The party also said as the student council had no representation in the PU senate, they will protest to ensure voting rights for the elected representatives of the student council. They have also promised better infrastructure in the library, and better internet and mobile connectivity on the campus.

