DA case: BIS Chahal in high court for anticipatory bail

Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, has moved Punjab and Haryana high court seeking anticipatory bail in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case. Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File)

An FIR was registered by the state vigilance bureau on August 2 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The allegations were that Chahal, during previous Congress tenure and Amarinder’s stint as the CM, allegedly received hefty bribes by adopting corrupt practices and he along with his wife invested in some properties in Patiala and other places.

Chahal (75) has alleged political vendetta and has also cited his old age. He contended that wrong calculations of income and expenditure have been made by the investigating agency.

The plea was taken up on Monday but as lawyers had suspended work owing to death of a senior advocate, the hearing was deferred for September 21.

The trial court of Patiala had dismissed his plea on August 23 taking note of state’s submissions that he did not cooperate in the probe. “It’s clear that applicant (Chahal) has not cooperated with the vigilance bureau during inquiry. Thus, for proper investigation and to bring into light true and actual facts, custodial interrogation of applicant is required. As far illness and age of applicant is concerned, when the conduct of applicant is that he is not cooperating during inquiry and has come with different facts in the bail application, then, in my opinion, applicant is not entitled to concession of anticipatory bail,” the trial court had observed in its order.