DA case: Ex-minster Kangar fail to submit property, income detail as VB deadline ends

Former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has failed to submit details of his property and sources of income to the vigilance bureau as the one-week deadline ended on Tuesday. After the questioning, the VB had given him one-week time to submit details of his property and sources of income. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The three-time legislator from Rampura Phul, Kangar was grilled for over seven hours by VB sleuths at its zonal office in Bathinda on March 20 in a disproportionate assets case. After the questioning, the VB had given him one-week time to submit details of his property and sources of income.

An official privy to the development said that Kangar hasn’t submitted any details so far. “After receiving a complaint that Kangar possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the VB started the investigation and questioned him. Details of some properties came forward during the investigation, so he was asked to present documents related to these properties belonging to him and his family members and income sources,” the official added.

Despite repeated attempts, Kangar did not respond. However, a source close to the veteran politician claimed that he might appear before VB to submit details on Wednesday.

After losing the assembly election in 2022, Kangar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June last year to become the Saffron party’s state general secretary.

Kangar was revenue minister in the previous Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh.

However, he was dropped from the cabinet in September 2021 by Charanjit Singh Channi, who succeeded Amarinder after he resigned as the CM following months of infighting between him and then-state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

