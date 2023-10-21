DA case: VB: Popli, kin spent 121% above known sources of income in 17 years

The Punjab vigilance bureau has told Punjab and Haryana high court that IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was arrested in June 2022, in a corruption case spent 121% more than known sources of income of his family in 17 years. In the disproportionate assets case, registered on August 6, 2022, he was granted interim bail on September 18 this year, which paved way for him coming out of jail. (HT File)

A report submitted in high court said during the investigation, all income received by him and his family members from known sources amounted to ₹6.41 crore during the period from June 1, 2006 to June 30, 2022, whereas he spent ₹14 crore to ₹18 crore during this period. Similarly, the accused spent ₹7.76 crore, which was 121% more than of his income received from known sources, the report had stated.

Popli, a 2008-batch IAS officer, was arrested by the state vigilance bureau on June 20 last year in a case, pertaining to the allotment of tenders, when he was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab water supply and sewerage board. Popli was accused of demanding a bribe at the rate of 1% for allotment of a tender and receiving ₹3.5 lakh as such.

During investigation of the corruption case, as per vigilance bureau, when searches were conducted at his Sector 11 house in Chandigarh, the vigilance bureau recovered nine bricks of gold (1 kg each), 49 gold biscuits, 12 gold coins, three bricks of silver (1 kg each), 18 silver coins (18 gm each), four iphones, two Samsung smart watches and ₹3.5 lakh. While raids were on, his son Kartik Popli had shot himself in the head at his Sector 11 house.

Popli has secured bail in all four FIRs now. In the FIR registered on June 20, 2022 registered for graft, he secured bail on July 21 this year. In the FIR registered by Chandigarh Police under the Arms Act by Punjab vigilance bureau during searches at his house for the recovery of 41 cartridges of 7.6 mm, two cartridges of .32 bore, and 30 cartridges of .22 bore, that were not endorsed on his arms licence, by a Chandigarh district court on February 11, 2023.

In the disproportionate assets case, registered on August 6, 2022, he was granted interim bail on September 18 this year, which paved way for him coming out of jail. Now this September 18 order has been made absolute on October 20. One more case also stands registered against him in Abohar on allegations of extortion registered on June 24, 2022.

