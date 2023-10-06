News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dadri DFO held for taking 3 lakh bribe from contractor

Dadri DFO held for taking 3 lakh bribe from contractor

ByPress Trust of India, Bhiwani
Oct 06, 2023 07:58 AM IST

According to a joint statement issued by Sandeep Singh, a deputy superintendent of police under the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad, and bureau’s DSP Sumit Kumar, a contractor had complained that DFO Dilip Singh had demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh on the pretext of getting his outstanding payment released, removing him from the blacklist and getting the FIR lodged against him cancelled

Sleuths of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dadri for allegedly taking a bribe of 3 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused DFO has been arrested and action has been initiated against him.
According to a joint statement issued by Sandeep Singh, a deputy superintendent of police under the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad, and bureau’s DSP Sumit Kumar, a contractor had complained that DFO Dilip Singh had demanded a bribe of 3 lakh on the pretext of getting his outstanding payment released, removing him from the blacklist and getting the FIR lodged against him cancelled.

A team was formed. It sent the complainant to the DFO’s residence with six packets of 500 currency notes each. The officials said the team caught the DFO and recovered the bribe amount from his cupboard.

The accused DFO has been arrested and action has been initiated against him, they added.

