Study tour to Goa’s waste plants: Dadumajra residents for plant, but want it away from inhabitation

The group of Dadumajra residents, who visited Goa on a five-day study tour with Chandigarh councillors to study the state’s integrated waste management plants, feel that a similar plant in Chandigarh is the need of the hour, but it should be set up away from residential areas.

For the first time, the Chandigarh municipal corporation had taken residents on a study tour after their opposition to the proposed integrated waste management plant in Dadumajra. As many as nine locals accompanied the councillors and returned on Saturday.

Among them, Ajeet Gill said, “We visited two garbage processing plants at Goa. They were working well and effectively processing the daily waste. In north Goa, the plant was at least 20 km away from inhabitation, whereas that in south Goa was around 10 km away. MC as well as the UT administration must look for an alternative place for a similar plant in Chandigarh, as residents of Dadumajra are already suffering from several health ailments.”

“There was no foul smell near the garbage plants and their capacity was higher that the daily waste generation,” said Gotam Mital, another resident who went to Goa.

Om Prakash said, “Latest technology should be used for processing Chandigarh’s garbage, as the existing plant in Dadumajra could not keep up with the daily waste generation, leading to huge mountains of legacy waste. A new plant, equipped with latest technology, will definitely process waste more effectively, as seen in Goa, where CNG and electricity are being generated by processing waste. There was no stench and the environment was taken care of. The same should be implemented in Chandigarh.”

Congress councillors to meet today

Meanwhile, the Congress councillors, who also attended the Goa trip, will meet the Chandigarh party chief HS Lucky on Sunday to discuss the Goa plants.

Lucky said, “We will be meeting to discuss the pros and cons of the Goa plants, and what will be best suitable for Chandigarh. We will also give our suggestions and feedback to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, as we visited the plant as a responsible opposition on his initiative.”

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said the plant must be set up away from residential areas, and generating electricity instead of CNG after processing waste was also a good option.

