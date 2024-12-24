Menu Explore
Dadumajra residents meet MC chief over dumping of horticulture waste in open

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Dec 24, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Meanwhile, in the supplementary agenda for the general house meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, the MC proposed another plant to process the city’s leftover horticulture waste

Municipal corporation’s (MC) claim of processing 100% of the city’s daily horticulture waste fell flat on Monday after residents of Dadumajra village protested against the dumping of unprocessed horticulture waste in an open ground, and MC proposing another plant at a cost of 4 crore to process the waste.

The protesting residents of Dadumajra visited the MC office on Monday, to urge municipal commissioner Amit Kumar to clear the waste from the site. (HT file photo for representation)
The protesting residents of Dadumajra visited the MC office on Monday, to urge municipal commissioner Amit Kumar to clear the waste from the site. (HT file photo for representation)

The protesting residents of Dadumajra visited the MC office on Monday, to urge municipal commissioner Amit Kumar to clear the waste from the site.

“A new landfill is being created in Dadumajra village, where MC itself is dumping unprocessed horticulture waste. The shamlat land is illegally occupied by the MC and now, it is being used as a second dumpsite. MC officers themselves say that the waste will automatically become compost in three months, but the ground has become a hotspot for stray animals and a source of inconvenience for locals. People will soon start dumping mixed waste in the ground and soon, it will be another landfill site for us,” said Jasvinder Singh, a Dadumajra resident, who led a group to MC office.

Another plant proposed

Meanwhile, in the supplementary agenda for the general house meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, the MC proposed another plant to process the city’s leftover horticulture waste.

In the proposal, MC officials said, “Around 12 tonnes per day (TPD) of pruned horticulture waste is received and processed at the horticulture waste processing plant daily. Chandigarh MC has composed bits at 104 sites inside parks, holding a total capacity of 32 TPD, where horticulture waste is processed to make it into compost. But to process the leftover horticulture waste, which includes garden waste and small dry leaves, a proposal has been made to set up a processing plant of 60 TPD capacity, based on biofuel briquetting technology considering the demand of biofuel in the market, which has an excellent sale value. The collected horticulture waste will be fed to the plant, segregated from impurities, if any, screened from dust, ground, dried and compacted to make bricks. The plant will also generate inert around 10%, which will be transported to the designated plant. This plant will be set up at the Industrial Area Phase-2.”

“The proposal means that around 60 TPD of unprocessed garden waste and small dry leaves, is being dumped in Dadumajra open ground and other places across the city,” Jasvinder Singh said.

