Daily wager found murdered in Panchkula: Another accused arrested

Days after the body of a 48-year-old missing daily-wage worker was found near Amartex Chowk here, police arrested another accused on Sunday.

The victim, Jagroop, a resident of Abheypur, Industrial Area, Phase 1, went missing on December 20, after which the police registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code on his wife’s complaint.

The police had found his body in a pile of garbage on December 23.Police officials said that the victim had been attacked with a stone and that his face had been rendered unrecognisable.

After being grilled by the police, the accused, Ram Chander, confessed to murdering the Jagroop with his relative Kanhaiya over a property dispute. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with same intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sector 19 police post in-charge Satender Narwal said, “All the evidence has been collected, and the duo will be presented in the court on December 26.”