Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Daily wager found murdered in Panchkula: Another accused arrested

Daily wager found murdered in Panchkula: Another accused arrested

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 05:15 AM IST

Days after the body of a 48-year-old missing daily-wage worker was found near Amartex Chowk here, police arrested another accused.

The police had found his body in a pile of garbage on December 23.Police officials said that the victim had been attacked with a stone and that his face had been rendered unrecognisable. (Representational Image/HT File)
The police had found his body in a pile of garbage on December 23.Police officials said that the victim had been attacked with a stone and that his face had been rendered unrecognisable. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Days after the body of a 48-year-old missing daily-wage worker was found near Amartex Chowk here, police arrested another accused on Sunday.

The victim, Jagroop, a resident of Abheypur, Industrial Area, Phase 1, went missing on December 20, after which the police registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code on his wife’s complaint.

The police had found his body in a pile of garbage on December 23.Police officials said that the victim had been attacked with a stone and that his face had been rendered unrecognisable.

After being grilled by the police, the accused, Ram Chander, confessed to murdering the Jagroop with his relative Kanhaiya over a property dispute. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with same intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sector 19 police post in-charge Satender Narwal said, “All the evidence has been collected, and the duo will be presented in the court on December 26.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out