Man injured in knife attack by neighbour in Panchkula

A daily wager sustained injuries after being stabbed in the head and abdomen by a neighbour in Indira Colony, Sector 17. The victim, Kishan Pal, said on Tuesday, he had an argument with his neighbour Pappu, as he was speaking ill about his sister and wife. (Getty images)

The victim, Kishan Pal, said on Tuesday, he had an argument with his neighbour Pappu, as he was speaking ill about his sister and wife.

On Wednesday, Kishan said, he, along with his brother, was on his way to Labour Chowk around 9.30 am, when Pappu and his aide waylaid them. Kishan alleged that Pappu attacked him with a knife and his aide roughed up his brother. As they raised the alarm, people gathered at the scene, when the duo fled after threatening to killing him, he added.

Kishan was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he was treated for the stab wounds and discharged.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causes hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongfully restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station.