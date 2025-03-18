Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dal Khalsa activists paste Bhindranwale’s photos on Himachal vehicles

ByHT Correspondents, Hoshiarpur/ Amritsar:
Mar 18, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Activists of the Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab (SYP), on Tuesday, pasted Bhindrawale’s posters on Himachal buses parked in the local bus stand and on the Chintpurni road. Photos were also pasted on some private vehicles bearing HP number.

Amid the controversy that erupted following display of flags carrying slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s pictures on the vehicle of a Punjabi tourist in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and its removal by local residents, activists of the Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab (SYP), on Tuesday, pasted Bhindrawale’s posters on Himachal buses parked in the local bus stand and on the Chintpurni road. Photos were also pasted on some private vehicles bearing HP number.

Taking strict note of the incident of the locals reportedly tearing the flags carrying Bhindranwale’s picture, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said this kind of treatment will not be accepted and urged the HP chief minister to maintain communal harmony. (ANI File)
Taking strict note of the incident of the locals reportedly tearing the flags carrying Bhindranwale’s picture, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said this kind of treatment will not be accepted and urged the HP chief minister to maintain communal harmony. (ANI File)

SYP leader Gurnam Singh Moonak claimed that it was in reaction to what natives of HP were doing in their state.

Meanwhile, row had erupted after a group of youths from Punjab, displaying flags featuring Bhindranwale’s photo on their bikes in Manali, faced backlash from the locals.

Taking strict note of the incident of the locals reportedly tearing the flags carrying Bhindranwale’s picture, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said this kind of treatment will not be accepted and urged the HP chief minister to maintain communal harmony.

He said, “When the police stop a youth to check the documents of his vehicle, at that time the local elements have no right to use force against the youth and tear the flags”.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said action was taken in the incident and a case against the accused was registered at Manali police station following a complaint from locals.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On