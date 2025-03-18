Dal Khalsa activists paste Bhindranwale’s photos on Himachal vehicles

Amid the controversy that erupted following display of flags carrying slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s pictures on the vehicle of a Punjabi tourist in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and its removal by local residents, activists of the Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab (SYP), on Tuesday, pasted Bhindrawale’s posters on Himachal buses parked in the local bus stand and on the Chintpurni road. Photos were also pasted on some private vehicles bearing HP number. Taking strict note of the incident of the locals reportedly tearing the flags carrying Bhindranwale’s picture, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said this kind of treatment will not be accepted and urged the HP chief minister to maintain communal harmony. (ANI File)

SYP leader Gurnam Singh Moonak claimed that it was in reaction to what natives of HP were doing in their state.

Meanwhile, row had erupted after a group of youths from Punjab, displaying flags featuring Bhindranwale’s photo on their bikes in Manali, faced backlash from the locals.

Taking strict note of the incident of the locals reportedly tearing the flags carrying Bhindranwale’s picture, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said this kind of treatment will not be accepted and urged the HP chief minister to maintain communal harmony.

He said, “When the police stop a youth to check the documents of his vehicle, at that time the local elements have no right to use force against the youth and tear the flags”.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said action was taken in the incident and a case against the accused was registered at Manali police station following a complaint from locals.