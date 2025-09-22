Dal Lake cleaner due to conservation efforts: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir’s iconic Dal Lake, which is under conservation plan of government, has been cleared of weeds by one-third, while its expanse has increased to 20.3 sq km, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday. J&K LG Manoj Sinha takes part in 'Dal Lake Cleanliness Drive' in Srinagar, on Sunday. (PTI)

Sinha joined the Dal Lake cleanliness drive as a part of the ongoing ‘Sewa Parv’ in Srinagar.

He said that Dal lake is cleaner and attracts large numbers of domestic and international visitors. “More than one third of the lake has been rejuvenated and vast areas were cleared of Lilies and open expanse of the Dal Lake has been increased for the first time to more than 20.3 sq km,” Sinha said.

Over the years, Dal lake has been facing pollutants and effluents from the surrounding residential and commercial areas that go into the lake while people have also been encroaching on its peripheries.

The lieutenant governor felicitated the “Swachhagrahis” for their valuable contribution to cleanliness campaigns.

He called upon citizens to preserve lakes, rivers and other water bodies through community involvement. “Our natural resources are reminding us to learn the lessons from the wrongs we have committed in the past. We must respect the delicate balance of nature and concerted efforts should be made to clean our lake and rivers,” the LG said.

He emphasised the need to synergise economic development with environmental resources.

“Growth cannot be one-sided. Encroachment, pollution, climate change, and over-extraction is posing a significant threat to our rivers and lakes. Addressing the major challenges of rapid depletion of natural resources and degradation of our ecology should be topmost priority. Economic growth and ecological integrity must be integrated into government policy. Lakes and rivers essential lifelines for humanity and citizens must preserve them through community involvement,” he said.

The LG commended the dedicated efforts by the administration, citizens, lake conservation and management authority and voluntary organisations to restore the lakes, rivers, and other water bodies to their original state.

“During last five years, work for preservation of Dal- Nigeen Lake and in the catchment area has been undertaken in a mission mode,” he said.

The LG said the numerous projects initiated by the Lake Conservation and Management Authority are also transforming the lives of Dal residents. He said, a major initiative under the AMRUT scheme is underway to connect all houseboats to sewage treatment plants. “A new sewage treatment plant project worth ₹306 crore is in the pipeline. The process of launching the Integrated Management of Dal and Nigeen Ecosystem Project, a ₹212 crore initiative has begun under the Prime Minister’s Development Package. This project will not only transform the lives of Dal residents but also boost tourism,” he said.

Remnants of a shell ,which had fallen into Dal lake after an aerial blast in May during India-Pakistan military clash following Operation Sindoor, were recovered from the lake during the cleaning drive on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

Srinagar city had experienced loud explosions on May 10 during which people had witnesses a missile-like object falling into Dal Lake.